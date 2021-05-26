New Engineering Classroom and Research Building – Prairie View A&M (Subbid)

Prairie View, TX (Waller Co.) –

Scope of work includes the construction of an Engineering Classroom and Research Building. The building totals approximately 101,987 square feet and is slated to be built over an existing parking lot at the Prairie View A&M University Campus. Construction of the new facility includes auger cast piles and pile caps supporting a three-story cast-in place concrete structure with a steel penthouse, as well as a story-and-a-half space for structural manufacturing, fabrication and testing.

The building will provide instructional and laboratory capacity supporting undergraduate education, student innovation, and emerging areas of research across engineering disciplines. The new building will also include instructional spaces, computer labs, specialized labs, new Dean Suite, offices, and support space.

Trades involved are demolition, concrete, masonry, metals, wood, plastics and composites, thermal and moisture protection, openings, finishes, specialties, equipment, furnishings, conveying equipment, fire suppression, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, communication, electronic safety and security, earthwork, exterior improvements, utilities, and material processing and handling.