web analytics
Call Us Today! 1.877.221.6418 |askme@virtualbx.com
0

New Engineering Classroom and Research Building – Prairie View A&M (Subbid)

Prairie View, TX (Waller Co.) 

Scope of work includes the construction of an Engineering Classroom and Research Building. The building totals approximately 101,987 square feet and is slated to be built over an existing parking lot at the Prairie View A&M University Campus. Construction of the new facility includes auger cast piles and pile caps supporting a three-story cast-in place concrete structure with a steel penthouse, as well as a story-and-a-half space for structural manufacturing, fabrication and testing.

The building will provide instructional and laboratory capacity supporting undergraduate education, student innovation, and emerging areas of research across engineering disciplines. The new building will also include instructional spaces, computer labs, specialized labs, new Dean Suite, offices, and support space.

Trades involved are demolition, concrete, masonry, metals, wood, plastics and composites, thermal and moisture protection, openings, finishes, specialties, equipment, furnishings, conveying equipment, fire suppression, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, communication, electronic safety and security, earthwork, exterior improvements, utilities, and material processing and handling.

 

CONSTRUCTION CATEGORIES BIDDING THIS PROJECT:

Architect – 1
Civil Engineer – 1
Construction Manager – 1
Facility Lightning Protection – 1
Landscape Architect – 1

PROJECT DOCUMENTS ON THIS PROJECT:

BLUEPRINTS
Architectural – 129 sheets
Architectural Site – 1 sheets
Audio Visual – 21 sheets
Blue Prints – 9 sheets
Civil – 39 sheets
Communications – 29 sheets
Electrical – 98 sheets
General – 19 sheets
Laboratory – 36 sheets
Landscape – 14 sheets
Mechanical – 93 sheets
Plumbing – 47 sheets
Security – 17 sheets
Structural – 57 sheets

SPECIFICATIONS
30 Sections

 ADDENDA
2 Reported

MEMOS
296 Reported

First Reported on Thursday, October 31, 2019 – Last Updated 5/24/2021 8:27:31 AM
Project Information
PROJECT ID: 2019-7754
BID DATE/TIME: 5/26/2021
02:00pm CST
EST. COST: $52,499,000
SQ FOOTAGE: 101987
STATUS: Addenda Received
PROJECT TYPE: New Construction
CATEGORY: Education
PUBLIC FUNDING: Yes
NON-MEMBER? LEARN MORE MEMBERS CLICK HERE TO ACCESS NOW!
VBX first reported in the Virtual Plan Room on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Members with access to this service may monitor progress by tracking Project ID #2019-7754.
Construction Preview
By |2021-05-25T09:29:50-05:00May 26th, 2021|Bid Bulletin|

About the Author:

Related Posts

Leave A Comment

Virtual Builders Exchange logo

We are a resource for construction professionals who need to find and exchange critical information during all phases of the construction process.

Learn More

Affiliates

Virtual Builders Exchange LLC BBB Business Review

CONTACT US

  • Corporate Locations

  • San Antonio Regional Office
    4047 Naco Perrin Blvd., Ste. 100
    San Antonio, TX 78217

  • Houston Regional Office
    13201 NW Freeway, Ste. 800
    Houston, TX 77040

  • Dallas Regional Office
    5430 LBJ Freeway, Ste. 1200
    Dallas, TX 75240

  • 1.210.564.6900
  • askme@virtualbx.com
  • Monday - Friday: 8AM - 5PM